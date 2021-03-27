IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs England 3rd ODI Preview

India will take on England in the 3rd and final ODI match of the India vs England ODI series. The India vs England match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 28, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG playing 11 predictions.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After losing the first ODI convincingly by 66 runs, England levelled the series 1-1 in the 2nd ODI after an outstanding victory by six wickets. When India finished their innings at 336/6 after 50 overs, it certainly looked like a mammoth total for England to chase. But the English batsmen seemed to have a field day as they chased down the target comfortably in just 43.3 overs.

Openers Jason Roy (55) and Jonny Bairstow (124) were again the key players for England as they made an opening partnership of 110 runs. Once Roy was dismissed in the seventeenth over, Ben Stokes came out to bat and played his natural game by going after the Indian bowlers. Stokes spared no bowler as he smacked 99 runs off just 52 balls in an innings that included four boundaries and 10 sixes. Most of the Indian bowlers had a miserable outing with the exception of Bhuveneshwar Kumar and Prasidh Krishna. Kumar finished with figures of 1-63 while Krishna finished with 2-58.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Reece Topley, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs ENG top picks

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: India cricket/Instagram