IND Vs ENG: Fans Applaud Bumrah, Shami As They Weave Highest Ninth-wicket Stand In England

As India vs England Day five of the second Test is underway, tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami weaved a crucial 50 runs partnership for the 9th wicket and changed the dynamics of the game. Team India's start of day five was not ideal as wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Ollie Robinson inside the first hour of the final day of the second Test. Pant was dismissed on 22 runs. Soon, Ishant Sharma was dismissed by Robinson.

Following that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami steadied the ships and weaved India's highest ninth-wicket stand in a Test match in England till the Lunch of Day 5 was called. Fans erupt in praise after Bumrah and Shami weave highest ninth-wicket stand for India in England

Netizens react to Bumrah and Shami's record-breaking partnership at Lord's

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohmmad Shami going to dressing room on Day 5 Lunch at Lord's. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/fTVr4Oa9nf — AAYUSH SHETTY 🇮🇳 (@bebaslachara_) August 16, 2021

"This team is really special, because when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were going to the dressing room in lunch, the whole team came down from the balcony to welcome them." - Sanjay Manjrekar (On Sony) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

India scored 105 runs in this session with 4.04 Run Rate.



Courtesy goes - Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KG2W4PwZug — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

England were prepared for Rishabh Pant, Shami and bumrah came out of syllabus. #Shami#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/eYENWWCTjg — Kaameshwar rai (@raiKaameshwar) August 16, 2021

India's 9, 10 and 11 in 2018 Test Series:-



•In 2018 - 74 runs in 5 Tests.

•Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah scored already:- 78* Runs.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/5AG8VK2CLP — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

India vs England Day 5 Lunch

Coming back to the match, Mohammed Shami scored the most important half-century of his career while Jasprit Bumrah showed the tremendous application to take India to 286/8 in their second innings as England's chances of winning the second Test match dwindled by the lunch session.

Shami (52 batting, 67 balls), who hit a towering six off Moeen Ali to complete his second Test fifty, might have just given India an outside chance of even winning this Test match with an overall lead of 259 runs and a maximum of 64 overs left in the game.

Along with Bumrah (30 batting, 58 balls), the duo not only added invaluable 77 runs for the ninth wicket but also consumed enough overs to take one session virtually out of the equation keeping the visitors in the game after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal.

Ishant Sharma (16) also made a nice little contribution as the tail-enders between them accumulated 98 runs, something that India has been missing before the start of the series.

At the start of the fifth day, Pant once again charged down the track to smash James Anderson (25-6-49-0) through the covers but Ollie Robinson (16-6-41-2) bowled a beautiful delivery that moved late to induce an outside edge into the keeper's gloves.

Ishant got a streaky boundary off Anderson but Robinson's knuckleball caught him plumb in front to make it 209 for 8 when Bumrah joined Shami.

However once Nos 9 and 10 were at the crease, England captain Joe Root decided to spread the field anticipating a lot of aerial shots from the duo but to his horror and his own dressing room's surprise, both were ready to put their heads down and play proper cricketing shots.

With Mark Wood bowling with deep point and deep mid-wicket, the singles came easily and both of them showed copybook forward defence to Moeen, someone who has troubled the top-order regularly.

They were peppered with a few short balls and Bumrah also got hit on the helmet by Wood but he manfully carried on concentrating even more.

Their 50-run stand was applauded generously by the Lord's crowd, mostly Indians but it was their change room that gave them a standing ovation.

Shami flicked Anderson for a boundary and also hit a picturesque cover-drive off Moeen. If that wasn't enough, he also lofted Moeen (26-1-84-2) over mid-on for a boundary.

Once they had added 30-odd runs, Root understood that the aerial shot strategy had backfired and got back to the traditional two-slip and gully field.

But by then, Bumrah's defence and Shami's attack had piled on England frustrations which led to some on-field altercation between the two Indians and rival skipper Root and his premier pacer Anderson.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/@mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

(With Inputs: PTI)