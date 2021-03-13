Ind Vs Eng: 'Felt Nice Getting Virat Kohli's Wicket, Keeps Crowds Quiet,' Says Adil Rashid

After dismissing Team India skipper Virat Kohli for a duck, England spinner Adil Rashid remarked that it was 'great' to get the world-class player out talking about how getting big players out early keeps the otherwise passionate Indian crowds 'quiet.'

"Yes, it always nice to get a world-class player like him (Kohli) out but somedays you get hit for fours or sixes, and somedays batsmen get out early, that's part and parcel of the game. Obviously, it is nice to get some world-class players out," said Rashid in a virtual press conference.

"I actually can't remember what it sounded like but I know what the crowd sounded like before, it was very, very loud. The Indian crowd is very passionate, obviously, it's nice to get big players out early in the innings, it keeps the crowd quiet, so it was nice to get him (Kohli) early. If you get a wicket early in the innings or if you are batting and you hit a few sixes or fours, crowd go quiet. You can actually hear your teammates which is not possible when the crowd is cheering, especially when India is going well," he added. READ | Virat Kohli falls to THIS unwanted career first after duck in 1st T20I vs England

Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the opening India Vs England T20I on Friday after he attempted to hit an aerial shot against Adil Rashid. By virtue of his dismissal, he also registered two consecutive ducks across 475 innings in his international career.

England trumps over India in opening T20

After being put to bat first, India failed to pick up the game with its top-order being dismissed cheaply as England continued bowling wicket-taking deliveries. Jofra Archer opened the account with KL Rahul's delivery while Adil Rashid went on to pick skipper Virat Kohli's wicket at a duck. Shikhar Dhawan followed shortly after he fell to Mark Wood's speedy ball with Rishabh Pant holding fort only briefly after being dismissed by Ben Stokes.

India's middle-order Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya managed to pull through England's fierce bowling taking India to 83 runs before the successive dismissals of Pandya and Shardul Thakur crushed remaining hopes. Ultimately Shreyas Iyer's impactful knock helped India record a respectable total of 124/7.

England on the other hand got off to a good start piling up runs, striking hard, and bagging frequent boundaries. Ultimately the visitors finished off in style defeating India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series.

After the opening match, India and England will continue to battle it out for 4 more matches on March 14, March 16, March 18, and March 20 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

