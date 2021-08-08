IND Vs ENG: First Test's Team 'template' For Remainder Of Series, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli speaking after the 1st India vs England test series match announced that the playing XI for the first match will serve as a 'template' for the remainder of the five-Test series. Team India decided to play with four pacers and one spinner with Ravindra Jadeja being preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin and it looks likely that the two will have to battle it out for a lone spot in the XI.

"Most likely, it will be a template going ahead (4-1 combination), but we’ve always been adaptable as well, to the conditions and pace of the wicket. It’s going to be an exciting series to be a part of, as India-England always is," the team India captain said speaking about the playing XI going ahead in the series.

The Indian captain also expressed his disappointment with the final day being washed out, causing the game to end in a draw. Team India were fancying their chances and had a good shot at victory before the weather got bad. "We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame," he said.

India needed to chase down 209 runs the total and were 52/1 and had nine wickets in hand. "We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. It wasn’t just about survival. It was about getting the boundaries when we got the chance," Virat Kohli further added.

We certainly believed we could win: Joe Root

While India looked in a very good position to win the game, England skipper Joe Root believes that England had a chance and had there been a game, things could have gotten very interesting. "It was a great Test match. The weather’s robbed us of what would have been an entertaining final day. Even 40 overs could have given us something exciting. We certainly believed we could win. Hopefully, we can take some of the good stuff we’ve done this week into the rest of the series," Joe Root said during the post-match press conference.

Image credits: PTI