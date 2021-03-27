India Vs England: Irfan Pathan Outlines Serious Concern For Team After Loss In 2nd ODI

England in the second one-day international defeated India by 6 wickets and leveled the series by 1-1. England chased a massive target of 337 runs in just 43.3 overs by losing only 4 wickets. English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow yet again smashed Indian bowlers out of the park in the powerplays. Later, Ben Stokes's explosive innings of 99 runs off 52 balls did not let India make a comeback like the first ODI.

Posting a huge total and ending on the losing side has highlighted some 'serious concerns' for team India. Left-arm Chinaman spinner was not at his best yet again. In fact, Kuldeep Yadav 84 runs in his 10 overs. Not only this, but Kuldeep also made an unwanted record. Kuldeep Yadav gave away 8 sixes in the second ODI. This is the most number of sixes conceded by an Indian in ODI cricket. He surpassed former India fast bowler Vinay Kumar, who had given away 7 sixes against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru.

Apart from Kuldeep, Krunal Pandya too went for runs. The left-arm bowler gave away 72 runs in just 6 overs. In the first ODI as well, both Krunal and Kuldeep did not look to trouble the English batsmen at all.

Following this, India's former all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his concern. Pathan outlined that the spin department is a serious concern for team India in the ODIs. Pathan took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is also facing severe criticism on his captainship. People on social media are surprised by Kohli's choice of picking two left-arm spinners against a squad that has many left-handed batsmen. In fact, Michael Vaughan called Virat's captainship 'poor' as he kept Kuldeep bowling even after Ben Stokes struck him for three back-to-back sixes.

'Kuldeep has started to become a very different bowler'

Earlier, former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too expressed his worry on Kuldeep Yadav. Manjrekar had said, "I have never seen him not being accurate and one final point about him very critical as well that there was only one bowl he bowled outside the off-stump to a batsman. It is critical for Indian team management to nurture Kuldeep Yadav. He has started to become a very different bowler."

(Image Credits: PTI)