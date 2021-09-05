IND VS ENG: KL Rahul Fined 15% Match Fee For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct In Oval Test

Indian opener KL Rahul has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaking Level 1 of the ICC's Code of Conduct. According to an official press release by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rahul pleaded guilty to sanctions brought forward by the match referee Chris Broad following the end of play on Day 3 of the fourth Test match between India and England. Rahul was reprimanded because he had shown dissent on being adjudged caught behind following a DRS review by England.

On-field umpire Alex Wharf declared Rahul not out after an Ollie Robinson delivery got past his bat from close proximity. Robinson and England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had caught the ball behind the wickets, were both certain that Rahul had nicked the ball. Joe Root decided to appeal the umpire's ruling and walked upstairs for a review. The on-field umpires were forced to reverse their judgement in favour of the English team when the snickometer showed the ball hitting the bat before it was caught by Bairstow.

As per the ICC release, one demerit point has also been added to KL Rahul's disciplinary record, his first in 24 months. When four or more demerit points are added to a player's disciplinary record within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and the concerned individual is banned.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the fourth Test is concerned, the game is beautifully poised in India's favour at the moment with skipper Virat Kohli still intact in the middle. When the play resumes on Day 4, India will resume batting from its overnight score of 270/3. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara played a big role in taking the Indian side to 270 on Day 3, under what looked easy but difficult batting situations because of overcast conditions throughout the three sessions. India has acquired a lead of 171 runs and will look to add another 180 or more runs before allowing England to chase the target.

Image: ICC/Website