IND Vs ENG Live: Jason Roy Memes Flood Social Media, Trolled For Jordan Catch Reaction

England bowlers were bludgeoned ruthlessly by Indian batsmen in the fifth and final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the visitors' bowlers disappointed in the series-deciding game, the fielding effort from most of their fielders was exemplary. One such moment of brilliance came in the 14th over when Chris Jordan catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav stunned the cricketing community.

Suryakumar Yadav started off his innings from where he had left it in the last match. The 30-year old took England bowlers to cleaners and scored a quickfire 32 off 17 balls with three fours and two sixes. Looking at the way Yadav was going about his business, it was clear that an extraordinary effort was required to get rid of the Mumbai Indians star.

Yadav hit an Adil Rashid delivery in the long-on region, and it seemed to have cleared the ropes, only for Chris Jordan to pull off a sensational catch. The England pacer sprinted across the boundary and caught the ball with his right hand, before lobbing it to teammate Jason Roy who was close to him, and went tumbling over the boundary. The catch came at a crucial juncture of the game, halting Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg, putting brakes on India's onslaught.

Twitter was abuzz after Chris Jordan catch, however, it was Jason Roy's reaction after completing the catch that was caught by the Twitterati. Roy burst out in laughter and looked at the sky after grabbing the ball. Subsequently, the England opener didn't trouble the scorers as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck on just the second ball of the England innings off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling while chasing a gigantic target of 225. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans got creative and ran a meme riot. Here's a look at a few reactions.

To add to Jason Roy's result, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him for a second-ball duck. Meanwhile, England are on course to chase the massive target of 225. The visitors have scored 142/4 after 15 overs and need another 87 runs in 30 balls. Dawid Malan was dismissed on 68. India are definitely on the front foot in the game but they will look to grab Eoin Morgan's wicket. On the other hand, England have the firepower in their tank and they will certainly give India a run for their money.

