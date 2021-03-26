Ind Vs Eng Live Score: KL Rahul Wins Hearts With A STUNNING Century Vs England

India's wicketkeeper-batsman, KL Rahul has garnered immense appreciation from all corners for his stellar performances in recent years. The team management has used the player as a floater in the star-studded Indian batting order, and the player has responded with spirited performances. The 28-year-old encountered a form slump during the India vs England T20I series, but he has roared back to form with two impactful knocks.

KL Rahul vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines with a stunning century

England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday and elected to bowl first. The visitors had a positive start as they claimed two early breakthroughs in the game as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply. However, captain Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul stitched together a 121-run partnership to steady the ship.

Rahul played some exquisite strokes against the formidable England bowling attack and ultimately crossed the three-figure mark for the fifth time in ODI cricket. The star batsman scored 108 runs from 114 deliveries. The player finally perished to Tom Curran, but by then he had already put his side in a dominant position. The KL Rahul century knock against England is bound to be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts for a long time.

KL Rahul stats in ODIs

KL Rahul's record in ODI cricket showcases how the player has contributed towards the success of his national side with the bat in the format. In 37 matches, the batting star has 1502 runs under his belt at an impressive average of 49.69. The 28-year-old was the team management's preferred gloveman for the ODI series opener against England. The player made the most of the opportunity as he roared back to form after a brief quiet run with a stunning half-century. Rahul in his young career has smashed 5 tons and 9 fifties in ODI cricket.

IND vs ENG live score

At the time of writing this report, India are 308/4 in 46.4 overs. Rishabh Pant is at the crease and he has already contributed with 77 runs for India. Hardik Pandya has also attained an impressive start. India are on course to set an imposing total for England. Fans can catch the live stream of India vs England 2nd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One can also keep tabs on the social media handles of the two cricket boards for the IND vs ENG live score and updates.

Image source: BCCI Twitter