Ind Vs Eng Live Score: Rishabh Pant Wins TWO DRS Referrals, Goes On To Smash 50

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant smashed a scintillating half-century off just 28 balls in the ongoing second ODI vs England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The southpaw who was drafted into India's playing XI in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer made the most of the opportunity as his quick knock put the hosts en route to a big total.

Pant came to bat at No. 5 after the fall of skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the 32nd over, with the scoreboard reading 158/3. The dynamic left-hander took a little bit of time to settle before he decided to shift gears. The fifty by Rishabh Pant vs England was laced with two fours and four towering sixes. The Rishabh Pant record vs England in the ongoing tour has been sensational.

After putting in sensational performances in the Test and T20I series, Pant who missed out in the first ODI, capitalised on his great form and smashed an excellent fifty. The Delhi Capitals star will look to continue his fireworks and guide India to a massive total. Notably, Rishabh Pant was given out by the umpire on two occasions during his innings, both off Tom Curran's bowling. However, on both occasions, the umpire's decisions were overturned.

Rishabh Pant stats

Rishabh Pant has already seen several ups and downs in his young career. The player who has played 20 Tests has amassed 1358 runs in his career so far and also boasts of a healthy batting average of 45.3. The left-hander has three centuries to his name and has also scored six fifties in the longest format of the game. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to smash a century in both Australia and England.

Rishabh Pant stats in limited-overs format aren't as good as his Test stats. However, the youngster is catching up with his consistent performances. Pant has played 32 T20Is where he has scored 512 runs at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 123.37. Rishabh Pant record in ODIs includes the 17 matches he has featured in where he has scored 437 runs at an average of 31.21 and a strike-rate of 110.35.

IND vs ENG live score update

After Virat Kohli's wicket, Rahul and Rishabh Pant ensured that the hosts kept the scoreboard ticking. Rahul was dismissed after scoring 108 (114). At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 294/4 after 46 overs with Pant batting on 70 and Hardik Pandya unbeaten on 13. The hosts will look to add some quick runs and post a mammoth total. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a couple of quick wickets to restrict India to as low a score as possible.

India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 2nd ODI on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the Ind vs Eng live score, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the BCCI and the ECB.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER