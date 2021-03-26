Ind Vs Eng Live Score: Rohit Sharma Falls To Sam Curran After HAMMERING Topley

The India vs England 2nd ODI is of utmost importance for both the participating teams. While the home team, India, have a solid chance of pocketing the three-match series with a win, England look to stay afloat by registering a comprehensive win in the crucial encounter. Stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss in Pune and asked India to bat first. Rohit Sharma was looking in sublime form against the opposition bowlers, but his promising innings was cut short by Sam Curran.

IND vs ENG live score: Rohit Sharma departs after smashing five stunning boundaries

England's Reece Topley bowled an impressive bowling spell and troubled the batters early on with his swing. The left-arm pacer was also successful in dismissing the in-form Shikhar Dhawan early. However, Rohit Sharma showcased great confidence while facing the bowler as he played some exquisite strokes against the speedster.

It was in the eighth over of the Indian innings that Reece Topley was struggling with his line and length. Considering Sharma's vast experience in white-ball cricket, the margin for error is minimum. The right-handed batsman slammed three remarkable fours against the bowler in the particular over. While he looked set for a big score, his knock came to an abrupt end after he was dismissed in the very next over.

Sam Curran bowled a juicy half-volley to Sharma on the leg side, and the opener was tempted to send the ball to the ropes with a flick. However, the ball went straight to Adil Rashid, who did not have to move an inch from his short fine-leg position to catch the ball. Curran was visibly ecstatic as he claimed the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, who was threatening to take the game away from the visitors with his counter-attacking approach. Sharma had to take the long walk back after scoring a well made 25 from as many deliveries.

Ind vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Sam Curran dismissal

Video source: bcci.tv

India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming details

Fans in India can catch the India vs England 2nd ODI live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Fans who wish to watch the game on the internet can enjoy the live stream of the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket board for the IND vs ENG live score and updates. At the time of writing this report, India are 55/2. Virat Kohli (20*) and KL Rahul (5*) are currently at the crease.

Image source: AP