Ind Vs Eng Live Score: Virat Kohli Misses Out On Another Century, Throws Away Wicket On 66

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's ton-less drought continued as he was dismissed for a well-made of 66 (79) in the second ODI vs England that is currently underway at the Maharasthra Cricket Stadium Association in Pune. The 32-year old has now gone 490 days without an international century with his last ton for India coming against Bangladesh in their first pink-ball Test in November 2019. Notably, Kohli's last century in the ODI format came 590 days ago against West Indies in August 2019.

India vs England live: Virat Kohli throws away his wicket after scoring 66, misses out on yet another ton

Kohli came to bat in just the fourth over of the Indian innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for just 4 by Reece Topley. The Indian captain started resurrecting the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma and just when it looked like a partnership of sort was building, the latter was dismissed for 25, leaving India in a precarious position at 37/2 after 8.4 overs.

The last game's half-centurion, KL Rahul joined Kohli at the crease as the duo began building the Indian innings. Both were meticulous in their approach as they played calculated cricket. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 121-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 66, a knock which was laced with three fours and one six. The KL Rahul Virat Kohli partnership helped India get back into the India vs England 2nd ODI. One of the noteworthy aspects of the KL Rahul Virat Kohli partnership was the way they rotated the strike and tackled the English spinners.

Coming back to the dismissal of Virat Kohli vs England 2nd ODI, it all happened on the final ball of the 32nd over bowled Adil Rashid. Kohli tried to cut an away turning ball but the ball rose sharply and took an outside edge of the Indian captain's willow as England skipper Jos Buttler completed a decent catch.

Virat Kohli's wicket hasn't slowed down things for India as Rahul and Rishabh Pant both have ensured that the hosts keep the scoreboard ticking. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 184/3 after 37 overs with Rahul batting on 77 and Pant unbeaten on 9. The hosts will look to add some quick runs and post a big total. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a couple of quick wickets and restrict India to a low total.

