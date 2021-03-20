IND Vs ENG Live: Vaughan Tweet Makes Fans Compare Rohit-Kohli To Iconic Sachin-Sehwag Duo

The fifth and final T20I between India and England is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won the toss, England decided to field first. The Indian team management dropped out of form KL Rahul and sprung a huge surprise by choosing to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IND vs ENG live: Michael Vaughan compares Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

The two veteran batsmen justified the team's decision as they got India off to a flyer. The hosts raced to 60 in the first six overs with Rohit being the aggressor and Kohli playing second fiddle to the Mumbai batsman. Twitter was abuzz after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened in the fifth T20I. Former England captain Michael Vaughan who is usually critical of the Indian team was also delighted to watch the India duo.

Vaughan who was left in awe after watching Rohit and Kohli open together took to Twitter and compared them to the legendary opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. According to Vaughan, if India persists to open with Rohit and Kohli, their opening partnership could match the combo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Just like most of his tweets that garner a lot of attention, the tweet on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also was flooded with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans had their say on Vaughan's tweet. Here's a look at how fans reacted.

There's only one difference. Sehwag and sachin were friends — Thalai Lama (@JRism9) March 20, 2021

Ya Michael so satisfying to see Ur reaction on India doing well. There's this inner peace in seeing India destroying England and u praising the Indian teamðŸ˜ — vaibhavpancholi (@PanchVaibhav) March 20, 2021

Both pairs match with the number of twitter followers and batting stats more or less... — VP (@virajpednekar) March 20, 2021

For shorter format even better than Sachin and Sehwag! — Neutral Observer (@Indian63941597) March 20, 2021

Better than sachin and viru actually — Harsh Thakur (@HarshThakur77) March 20, 2021

IND vs ENG live score update

Meanwhile, India capitalized on the scintillating start as they didn't let the run rate slow down. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 157/2 after 15 overs with Kohli batting on 46 and Hardik unbeaten on 7. The hosts will look to set a massive total as England have a formidable batting lineup. On the other hand, England would try to keep India under 200.

IND vs ENG live streaming details

The India vs England telecast for the 5th T20I is available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans can also catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

SOURCE: AP