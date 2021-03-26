Ind Vs Eng Live: Virat Kohli Matches Elite Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting ODI Record

The India vs England 2nd ODI went underway on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England’s interim captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. His Indian counterpart Virat Kohli made his way into the middle in just the fourth over of the Indian innings after opener Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket to visiting pacer Reece Topley.

Virat Kohli arrived at the crease after India lost their first wicket with just nine on the board. A while later, the ‘Men in Blue’ skipper lost Rohit Sharma from the other end and was joined by No.4 batsman KL Rahul. As Kohli continues to rescue India’s ship against England in Pune, he registered the 10,000th run of his career while batting at No.3 for his country in ODIs.

In doing so, Virat Kohli became only the third batsmen in the world to aggregate 10,000 runs at any given batting position in ODI cricket. Previously, former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar and Australian World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting scaled the 10,000-run mark while batting at No. 2 and No. 3 positions respectively. However, Kohli is the fastest among the three to get to the mark as he scored his 10,000th run in just his 190th innings at No. 3.

The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the last game of the three-match series on March 28. The live-action of the second ODI commenced at 1:30 PM IST earlier today.

At the time of publishing, India reached 112-2 after 25 overs. Both Indian openers, i.e. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, had departed back to the pavilion. Captain Virat Kohli was batting at the crease and he was joined by KL Rahul. Apart from Reece Topley, all-rounder, Sam Curran was also among the wicket-takers for the visitors.

