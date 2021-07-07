Ind Vs Eng: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal To Stay In Sri Lanka, Selectors Decline Request

After days of discussion over pulling out India's star opener Prithvi Shaw from Sri Lanka for the India vs England Tests, selectors have announced that the 21-year-old will not be sent as a backup opener to the UK. With Shubman Gill's shin-injury forcing him out of the England Tests, the name of Prithvi Shaw had emerged as the lead contender to fill the void alongside hitman Rohit Sharma as an opener.

Prithvi Shaw & Devdutt Padikkal to remain in Sri Lanka

Prithvi Shaw who has been in glorious form following his performance in Australia and the subsequent IPL 2021 series, is currently a part of India's squad for Sri Lanka which will see the two nations battle it out in 3 ODIS and as many T20Is till July 25.

Given the dates, it was unlikely that Prithvi Shaw could complete the Sri Lanka tour, fly to England, complete his quarantine and then play for India vs England Tests in August. However, it could be possible if he pulled out of the Sri Lanka series altogether and entered into England's bio-bubble by July 14. A request had been sent by the team to the selectors over this.

“Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the entire Test series in the UK with shin splints that will take a minimum of three months to heal. The team’s administrative manager, at the end of last month, had sent an emailed requisition to former pacer Sharma asking for two more openers to be sent to the UK," PTI quoted a senior BCCI source privy to developments.

Now as per a report in India Today, the selectors have informed that Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will not be joining the Indian cricket team in England, and have declined the request put in by the team management to send them as backup openers. The development could see the comeback of either KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal in the position. Moreover, selectors have also asked for the Virat Kohli-led men to utilize Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is in the England squad but is yet to make his international debut.

The high-octane India vs England Test series will commence in Nottingham on August 4.