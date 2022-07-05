IND Vs ENG: Ravi Shastri Brings Back Memories As He Bowls Spin To Kevin Pietersen; WATCH

As Team India and England are battling it out on the field to win the rescheduled IND vs ENG 5th Test, the commentators who are part of the commentary panel are finding time to do other activities. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former England captains Kevin Pietersen and Nasser Hussain are currently part of the commentary panel during the Edgbaston Test. In the middle of their commentary duties, the trio found time to shoot a video on how to play spin bowling for the broadcaster.

India vs England: Ravi Shastri bowls to Kevin Pietersen in nets

Sky Sports Cricket shared a video in which Kevin Pietersen is seen giving a masterclass on how to tackle spin bowling. While Nasser Hussain can be seen doing the job of the presenter, Ravi Shastri can be seen bowling at Kevin Pietersen. In the video, Pietersen is seen explaining how batters can actually score against the spinners and not just block them. The former England cricketer also spoke about the ideal stance for batters to play spinners both on the front foot and back foot to score runs. During the masterclass, Kevin Pietersen also played three switch hits while facing Ravi Shastri bringing back all the good memories from his playing days.

"I'm looking for the length and I'm making sure that every single shot is actually a run-making shot" 🧠



How to face spin by Kevin Pietersen (ft. Ravi Shastri and Nasser Hussain) 🏏🌪️ pic.twitter.com/BJi6OLIE7j — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 4, 2022

Will India qualify for WTC finals despite losing Edgbaston Test?

Before the IND vs ENG 5TH Test got underway at Edgbaston, Team India was placed third on the ICC World Test Championship points table. However, with England closing in on victory at Edgbaston, India's chances of qualifying for WTC finals will also take a hit. If India loses the Test they will have just six Tests left to play in order to qualify for the WTC finals for the second straight time.

After the conclusion of the England tour, India will play four Test matches against Australia at home and two away matches against Bangladesh. If India ends up winning all six matches the percentage of the maximum points India can reach will be 74.53, which should help them qualify for the WTC finals. India's qualification also depends on them beating current leader Australia. If India beat Australia then their percentage will take a drop. If India loses even one of the Test matches out of the remaining matches then their percentage will be 68.98 and if India loses two matches it would leave them on 63.42 denting their hopes of qualification to WTC Finals.