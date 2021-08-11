IND Vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Says He's Changed Nothing In His Skills, Just 'backed' Himself

The Indian team put up a satisfactory performance against England in a rain-affected first test match that ended in a draw. India was supposed to chase a target of 209 to win the match. However, the fifth day of the match was washed out without a ball being bowled. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit 56 runs in India's first innings to give India a lead of 95 runs in their first innings. Jadeja believes that the Indian team holds the edge over their counterparts going into the second Test at Lord’s and the team has the correct balance to win the series.

Jadeja revealed while speaking to ANI that his main idea is to approach every situation positively and this has been helpful to him before every match. Jadeja in a conversation with ANI, said, "Yes, as we have been in the UK since the last two months, it's been a good preparation time for us. Especially in the English condition, people get ready and prepared for the Test series. So, we had enough time before this series. I think the last time we played, we were a bit unlucky (2018). But, we have a very good balanced team and an all-rounder team. We have good fast-bowlers, spinners, and good batsmen. Plus, everyone is young in the team, so I think we have a good chance this time to win this series in England.”

The all-rounder also stressed on skipper Virat Kohli’s mindset that has created a positive environment in the team. Sharing his thoughts on Kohli, Jadeja said, “Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series. He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field.”

Ravindra Jadeja scored a vital 56 runs in the first test against England. He has evolved as the team’s no.1 all-rounder in a time when a lot of other players are also in contention for the all-rounder’s role. Talking about his form in recent times, he added, “I have changed nothing majorly in my skills. Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have. That's the difference between the past and now. Before the game, I just focus on my skill, what I can do better and what I can improve more, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding. I look to just improve game by game. I don't change too much before the game. I just back myself and believe in myself”.

One of the best all-rounders India has ever produced

Ravindra Jadeja made his international debut for the Indian National Team in 2009, after winning the 2008 U-19 World Cup under skipper Virat Kohli. Despite not impressing in his initial outings, the all-rounder had immense support from the then Indian Captain M S Dhoni who made sure, Jadeja gets enough chances to prove his mettle at the International level. However, Jadeja quickly became a pillar of the Indian spin attack and also worked a ton on his batting to cement his place in the Indian Team. Since then, Jadeja has scored 4,669 International runs and has a total of 448 wickets to his name. His fielding added to his batting and bowling stats makes him one of the best all-rounders of Indian Cricket.

