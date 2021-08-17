IND Vs ENG: 'Rory Burns And Dom Sibley Are Of No Use', Says Ramiz Raja After Lord's Defeat

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lauded India for their hunger and fighting spirit while opining that the current England opening pair of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley is not good enough and don't have what it takes to withstand the Indian bowling attack. The England openers couldn't contribute to the target of 272 set, with both Burns and Sibley failing to score and perishing on a duck. Rory Burns has scored 67 runs in four innings, while Sibley managed only 57.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks' Ramiz Raja called the English opening pair as ordinary. "England’s top order is extremely ordinary. Their openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are of no use. Haseeb Hameed, who was making a comeback, also looked nervous. Against a strong India bowling line-up, if you are not mentally and technically sound, you will be exposed", he said.

The former Pakistani also stated that this defeat made things even more difficult for England and lauded India for making an impossible situation possible "Even if this Test was drawn with the hosts 7-8 wickets down, it would have been a moral victory for India. But following this defeat, it will be very difficult for England to stand up in the remaining Test matches. They should have drawn this game, but India forced them into a corner with their aggression and made life difficult for them."

"India looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible. Shami’s counter-attack flattened England. The same fighting spirit was seen in India’s bowling as well. They sensed that England’s weak batting could be put under pressure" he added.

IND vs ENG: Chris Silverwood gives an update on pacer Mark Wood ahead of 3rd test

England head coach Chris Silverwood speaking to the media, provided an update on 31-year-old Mark Wood, who hurt his shoulder while attempting to prevent a boundary. "The medics are working on Woody (Mark Wood). We'll find out more in the next couple of days. He is a bowler who can hit 90mph-plus, so I've got to look after him, but he will be given every opportunity to be fit for Leeds and obviously, we will make a decision, along with him, and our medics closer to the time".

Image Credits: AP/ Iramizraja Twitter