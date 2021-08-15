IND Vs ENG: Salman Butt Names Batsman Who Can Replace Out-of-form Pujara In Next Test

On Saturday, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt stated that Suryakumar Yadav might be an alternative for Cheteshwar Pujara, who is out of form in the ongoing Test series against England. Butt added on his official YouTube channel that Pujara is struggling with the bat right now and that if India needs to replace him in the next match, Suryakumar Yadav could be the best option. Butt, however, stated that it is unlikely the Virat Kohli-led side would replace Pujara in the next match as he has played just three innings so far and may get another chance to prove his mantle.

'Pujara should get one more Test'

Butt believes it would be premature to bring in a youngster in place of Pujara, who has proven time and again that he can be dependable in difficult situations. Butt said Pujara has performed in tough conditions in the past and should be given one more Test match to prove himself. In his last five Test innings, Pujara has scored 17, 8, 15, 4 & 12 not-out at a dismal average of just 14. Pujara's last Test century had come against Australia in January 2019, where he scored 193 runs in Sydney to help India win their first Test series down under. Pujara had scored three centuries on tour. He has since scored multiple half-centuries but hasn't been able to convert them into big scores.

Suryakumar Yadav was included in India's Test squad after the Virat Kohli-lead side dealt with multiple injuries inside the camp. Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were brought in from Sri Lanka to replace Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in the squad. Both players had performed exceptionally well in the limited-overs series against the Lankans in July.

The second Test match between India and England is currently underway at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. India is batting at 36/2 in the second innings after putting up a great show with the bat in the first innings as the visitors posted a total of 364 runs on the board. In reply, England scored a whopping 391 runs, courtesy of skipper Joe Root's unbeaten 180-run knock.

Image Credits: PTI/AP