IND Vs ENG: Shikhar Dhawan Equals Odd Sourav Ganguly Feat In ODI Cricket, Fans Heartbroken

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fluent 98 on his return at the top of the order. The opening batsman missed out on a well-deserved hundred after a mistimed a short ball from Ben Stokes. Earlier, Dhawan formed a 64-run stand with opening partner Rohit Sharma and added another 105 runs with captain Virat Kohli, who himself compiled a solid 56 from 60 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan missed a good part of the T20I series against England earlier this month. Prior to the first ODI, captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Dhawan will be returning to the playing XI as Sharma’s opening partner. The left-hander stood by his captain’s faith in him by scoring an entertaining 98 at the top of the order.

Shikhar Dhawan’s innings came from just 106 balls and it comprised of 11 boundaries and two sixes. What could have been his 18th ODI ton, his knock was brought to an end by English all-rounder Ben Stokes. After his dismissal, several fans took to Twitter and consoled the opening batsman. While some praised his valiant efforts with the bat, others celebrated his return to form. Here is a look at some of the fans as they react to Shikhar Dhawan missing out on his 18th ODI century. Incidentally. Shikhar Dhawan equalled Sourav Ganguly's feat of being dismissed in the 90s 9 times in ODI cricket.

At the time of publishing, India reached 224-5 after 42.4 overs. KL Rahul was batting at the crease alongside debutant Krunal Pandya. Here is a look at the playing XI for both teams in the match.

For India vs England 1st ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action of the first ODI commenced from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

