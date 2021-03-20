Ind Vs Eng T20I: Paul Collingwood Backs Dawid Malan To Rediscover His Form

Former England's captain and assistant coach Paul Collingwood has backed Dawid Malan despite his ordinary performance against India in the ongoing T20 series. Prior to the start of the T20 series between India and England, all eyes were on England's Dawid Malan who is also the number 1 T20 batsman in the world based on ICC rankings. The left-handed batsman, Dawid Malan before the start of the India-England series became the first batsman to attain the highest-ever rating points for batsmen in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. His explosive batting and terrific run helped England to defeat South Africa by 3-0.

However, Dawid Malan's performance against India has not been on the top-notch. Malan has managed to score 80 runs from 77 balls across the series against India. Now all eyes on the final T20 match between India and England scheduled to take place on March 20.

Speaking at the virtual press conference, Collingwood backed Malan and said, "Obviously he is number 1 in the world at the moment. He is the kind of player who we have seen in the past who likes to get in and give himself a few balls at the top of the inning and make up for it in the end. He hasn't quite found his rhythm on this tour." READ | Ind vs Eng: Vaughan takes dig at Kohli as Rohit Sharma captains team in last 4 overs

'Malan will get an opportunity in the final T20 again'

"You have got to remember where he is in the world rankings at the moment and that's no fluke. What he has done with an England shirt on in T20 cricket is pretty much exceptional up until this series and one thing the team has done so well in the past for years in the new years of white-ball cricket is back their cricketers to play the game. As a player you need security. you know you are not gonna be dropped after just a couple of games and because we do a lot from them go out there and score at the rate of 140. Dawid Malan does exactly that for us. He'll be the first person to say it hasn't gone quite as well as he'd like in the first four games but he's got an opportunity again to do something special" added Collingwood.

Paul Collingwood was England's captain when they won the T20 World Cup in 2010. Later, current skipper Eoin Morgan led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019.