Ind Vs Eng Test Series: Virat Kohli Trolled By English Fans Over DRS Blunder

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was trolled by the English fans after he exhausted all his reviews during Day 4 of the 1st Test match on Saturday, August 7. After Kohli and his team took a review in an attempt to get England captain Joe Root out on 97 and failed to overturn the original decision, the crowd was seen making gestures that players do when they appeal for DRS during a game. The crowd was also heard shouting "Go for a review" while Kohli was fielding at the slips.

The pictures and videos of the incident where the crowd could be seen teasing Virat Kohli are now going viral on social media. In one of the pictures, spectators could be seen making DRS gestures to mock Kohli and his decision.

India vs England 1st Test Day 4

As far as the game is concerned, India managed to bowl England out for 303 runs in the third innings, but only after the hosts took a lead of 208 runs. England skipper Joe Root scored a fantastic century at home, which came after three long years. The last time Root had scored a ton in England was coincidentally against the same opposition in 2018. Root's century and contributions from a couple of players in between helped England go past 300 in the third innings. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer for India as he picked some key wickets in the game.

When India came to bat in the fourth and final innings, the team required 209 runs to win the match. Indian batters KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara closed the target by 50 runs as they finished the day at 52/1 in 14 overs. India lost 1 wicket in the form of KL Rahul, who was dismissed by Stuart Broad after making some quick runs at the top. Rahul went for 26 off 38 balls. Sharma and Pujara will assume charge for India when they take the field on Sunday. Both batsmen are batting at 12.

Image: SridharBhamidi/Twitter/PTI