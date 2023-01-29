IND Vs ENG U-19 Final: Archana Devi Takes A One-handed Blinder To Dismiss Ryana; WATCH

The Indian women's team are in an outstanding position to win the U-19 World Cup following a terrific performance with the ball against England. Team India restricted England to just 68 runs with the bowlers running riot. Amidst all the brilliance with the ball, Archana Devi took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ryana Macdonald Gay. As seen in the video below, Devi took a jaw-dropping one-handed catch by diving to her right.

IND vs ENG live score: India need 42 more runs to win

At the end of five overs, Team India have scored 27 runs for the loss of two wickets and just need 42 runs from the remaining 15 overs to win the U-19 Women's World Cup. Captain Shafali Verma (15) and fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat (5) are the only two batters dismissedf from Team India. Hannah Baker and Grace Scrivens have picked up a wicket each for England.

IND vs ENG playing 11

Team India: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker