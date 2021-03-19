Ind Vs Eng: Vaughan Takes Dig At Kohli As Rohit Sharma Captains Team In Last 4 Overs

India in a do-or-die game defeated England by 8 runs at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium and levelled the five-match T20 series by 2-2. In the last four overs, vice-captain Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of the team in place of Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma's clever captaincy, defeated England by a narrow margin and kept India alive in the series. In the 16th over Captain Virat Kohli was forced to sit out due to injury and the command of the team came into the hands of India's limited-over vice-captain.

After England's narrow defeat, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at captain Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma's captaincy defeated the visitors by 8 runs. Michael Vaughan said that it was the great captaincy of Virat Kohli for allowing Rohit Sharma to lead India in the deciding overs of the match as his tactics clearly worked. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were batting well and taking England towards the series win when Washington Sundar dismissed Bairstow. After that, Rohit brought back Shardul Thakur who in his single over dismissed both Morgan and Stokes.

Michael Vaughan not only hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy but also reiterated his Mumbai Indians jibe. Vaughan outlined that Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma all belong to the Mumbai Indians camp.

Vaughan on his Twitter handle wrote:

A the start of the match, English captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India to bat first. India batting first scored 185 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. India achieved this competitive total after Suryakumar Yadav batting for the first time for India scored his first half-century. Suryakumar Yadav played an inning of 57 runs of 31 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. After Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer's cameo of 37 runs off 18 balls helped India to achieve a fighting total on a good batting surface.

Later, Suryakumar was announced as 'player of the match' for his inning.

Rohit Sharma acting as the stand-in captain and defeating England with a narrow margin has yet started a debate on social media that who should lead India in the T20's record.

This is what netizens have to say:

When Rohit Sharma takes over the captaincy, he makes things happen. What a champion leader! â¤ #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RjmrBStb8p — Manish (@iHitman55) March 18, 2021

Captain, Who already Give up & Left the Field when the Team is in Big Trouble..



Vice Captain, Who never ever Give up & Leading bowlers & Captaincy Skills from the Front & Result is infront of you !!!



Kiddoo, Choose your Favourite Captain/Player wisely ðŸ‘ #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/SOpgGTBO5N — à¤—à¥‹à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ (@LoyalRohitFann) March 18, 2021

You just can't match up with the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Indeed the best & the most successful leader for a reason.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MryMLeELJp — Æ¤ (@Pallette_) March 18, 2021

TWO DIFFERENT KIND OF CAPTAINCY...

FIRST ONE STRICTLY ANGRY...

SECOND ONE HIT MAN CAPTAINCY KEEP CALM... TWO MYSTERIOUS PERFECT BATSMAN ON ONE FRAME... pic.twitter.com/ByVTkK1l5y — Subash (@iamsubash888) March 18, 2021