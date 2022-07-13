IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli Could Miss 2nd ODI Against England Amid Ongoing Injury Battle

Former India captain Virat Kohli didn’t feature in Team India’s playing XI for the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday, due to his battle with a groin injury. The 33-year-old picked up the injury in the 3rd T20I of the recently concluded 3-match T20I series against England. While he was expected to be fit in time for the 2nd ODI, it is now being reported that Kohli might miss out on the upcoming match as well.

Virat Kohli set to miss out on the playing XI for India vs England 2nd ODI

As reported by ANI, as per their sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli is unlikely to play the 2nd ODI on Thursday, as he hasn’t yet recovered from the groin injury. It is pertinent to mention that Kohli scored 12 runs in total after playing two matches in the T20I series against England. He was expected to get back to form in the ongoing ODI series, but as things currently stand, fans can expect to keep missing Kohli on the field.

Shreyas Iyer replaced Virat Kohli in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Meanwhile, in the absence of Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma went ahead with Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI. However, Iyer had little to contribute with his bat in the match, as India cruised to victory with openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan remaining unbeaten after hitting a 111-run stand for the first wicket. The batters helped India chase down a target of 111 runs with 19 overs in the 2nd innings and returned with a 10-wicket win for India.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma's heroics for India

In the first innings, England were restricted to 110/10 in 25.2 overs, as Jasprit Bumrah contributed with the figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs. At the same time, Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 3/31 in 7 overs, while Prasidh Krishna also managed to chip in with a wicket. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for the hosts in the first innings, courtesy of his knock of 30 runs in 32 balls.

Going ahead in the match, Rohit remained unbeaten on the individual score of 76 runs in 58 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes. On the other hand, Shikhar scored 31 runs in 54 balls. Having said that, England and India will now face off against each other in the 2nd ODI on Thursday at the Lord’s.

(Image: @trentbridge/Instagram)