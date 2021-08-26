IND Vs ENG: 'Virat Kohli Is Someone You Wish To Keep Quiet As A Team', Says James Anderson

Veteran pacer James Anderson has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is someone that one would wish to keep quiet as a team. The Test specialist got the better of the latter yet again on Day 1 of the England vs India third Test match at Headingley, Leeds.

James Anderson once again prompted Virat Kohli to go for a cover drive by bowling on the fourth & fifth stump line and the ploy worked extremely well in his favor.

England vs India: James Anderson explains why Virat Kohli's wicket is so 'special'

"I think so (it was special). We have had some great battles over the years. He is someone you want to keep quiet. Especially, in a five-match series, if he gets going he can be very disruptive," Anderson said at the virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, this was the seventh time Anderson succeeded in getting the better of Virat in Test cricket and the second time in the ongoing series.

England vs India: Visitors disappoint on Day 1 of Headingley Test

Coming back to the Headingley Test match, James Anderson made amends with the new ball in hand and was rewarded with three Indian top-order wickets within the first hour of play. The red-ball specialist dismissed opener KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over before breaching number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's defence and then having captain Virat Kohli caught behind.

Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were then involved in a 35-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson for 18 at the stroke of lunch as India reeled at 56/4.

Things were no different for the Indian batsmen even after the lunch break as they failed to rediscover their rhythm and were eventually skittled for a paltry 78. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the visitors with 19.

England in reply are at 120/0 and enjoyed a 42-run lead at stumps on Day 1. Both openers are going strong after registering their respective half-centuries. Youngster Haseeb Hameed is unbeaten on 60 while his batting partner Rory Burns is not out on 52.