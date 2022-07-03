IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Sledging Of Bairstow Goes Viral; Fans Say 'banter Starts Now'

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli seemed to have had a heated argument against England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow in the early hours on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test match, an interaction that has now gone viral on social media. While it remains unclear as to what the topic of discussion was between the duo, it is fair to say that the tone was slightly different than what it was on day 2 when the two were seen having an exchange. On that occasion, Kohli seemed to have been having a joke with Bairstow.

India vs England: Fans react to Kohli & Bairstow's heated exchange

After the initial heated discussion, fans pointed out that the tempers had cooled down between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow.

Meanwhile, towards the end of day 2 when Bairstow was seemingly struggling to time the ball against Mohammed Shami, Kohli could be heard sledging him via the stump mic. The former Indian skipper said, "Little bit faster than Southee, eh." Considering the responses of the fans for both incidents, it seems they enjoyed the exchange between the two.

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah leads brilliantly from the front

After setting a world record of smacking 29 runs in an over to help Team India finish their innings at 416 runs, Jasprit Bumrah also picked up three wickets with the ball. The Indian captain dismissed the top three of England before taking a stunning catch to dismiss England skipper Ben Stokes.

As a result of a brilliant all-round performance from the Indian skipper, England find themselves in a real spot of bother after 39 overs, as they have only scored 155 runs for the loss of six wickets. Jonny Bairstow is currently at the crease alongside Sam Billings, with the Three Lions still 257 runs behind the Indian total.

India vs England playing 11

Team India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson