IND Vs ENG: Who Could Face The Axe To Fit In Virat Kohli In Series Decider At Manchester?

India and England are all set to play the third ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. With India winning the first game and England winning the second, the series is currently levelled at 1-1. Both India and England will look to win the third game to secure the three-match series in their favour. Meanwhile, the Indian team management is expected to face the selection conundrum once again in the third ODI.

After missing out on the first ODI due to a groin injury, former India skipper Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI for the second game. Kohli came into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is anticipated to once again miss the third ODI in Manchester, while Kohli is likely to play at his usual No. 3 spot. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to retain his place at the No. 4 position in the batting lineup.

Fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh might get a chance in the third game in place of Prasidh Krishna, who played the first two games for India. Shardul Thakur is another player who might also get a chance in place of Krishna for the third ODI as it appeared India were one batter short in the second game. The rest of the playing XI is likely to remain the same as the first and second ODIs.

England vs India 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Everton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England vs India: Full squads

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

