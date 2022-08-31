IND Vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: When Hong Kong Almost Caused An Upset Against Team India

It is not very often that India and Hong Kong face each other in a cricket match. Hong Kong cruised through the qualifiers pipping Kuwait and UAE to find a spot in the main draw. India, on the other hand, defeated Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup 2022 match and sits on top of Group A. Both teams have faced each other twice in the past and India came out victorious on both occasions. The match on Wednesday will be their first meeting in the T20I format. The last meeting between both these teams was back in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup and Hong Kong came close to causing an upset. We take a look at what happened when both these teams met last time around.

Recap of India vs Hong Kong 2018 Asia Cup match

In that very match, Rohit Sharma was leading Team India and Hong Kong after winning the toss, decided to field first. Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century scoring 127 runs, while Ambati Rayudu scored 60 runs as India posted a formidable total of 285/7. Besides Dhawan and Rayadu other notable contributions came from Dinesh Karthik (33) and Kedar Jadhav (28*).

In reply to India's total, Hong Kong got off to a great start with openers Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) putting up a 174-run stand for the opening wicket. Despite such a strong start, Hong Kong's middle order could not capitalise on the start given by the openers. The team eventually managed to score just 259 for the loss of 8 wickets. For India, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal had picked up three wickets in that match, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up a couple of wickets to stop Hong Kong's chances to not only chase the target but also create a major upset.

IND vs HK: Will Team India test bench strength?

After the victory over Pakistan, the focus will be on Indian batters to get runs against Hong Kong in the second match of Group A of the Asia Cup 2022. KL Rahul who got dismissed for a duck against Pakistan will look to come out all guns blazing against Hong Kong. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who missed out in the last match will be itching to get a big score. For Virat Kohli, the Hong Kong match will be another chance to spend time in the middle against an attack which is not up to the quality as that of Pakistan.

If the Indian team management decides to ring in changes it will be interesting to see whether Rishabh Pant does get to play or Dinesh Karthik will continue to hold onto the wicket-keeper role. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could also get a look in, letting Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja cool their heels a bit.