The Indian cricket team is up against Hong Kong in their final group stage match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday evening. Coming on the back of a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India will now face the team that qualified for the group stage by winning the qualifiers. This will be Hong Kong’s first match in the group stage, and they head into the game after defeating UAE by eight wickets in their final qualifying stage match.

First-ever T20I match between India and Hong Kong

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20I format, instead of the ODI format, in preparation for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever T20I match played between India and Hong Kong. However, both teams have locked horns twice against each other in the ODI format and India has emerged victorious on both occasions.

India and Hong Kong previously clashed during Asia Cup 2018

The last time India crossed swords with Hong Kong, was during the previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2018. After being asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of 127 runs in 120 balls and Ambati Rayudu’s 60 off 70 balls helped India to reach the 1st innings score of 285/7. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik with a 38-ball 33, Rohit Sharma with a 22-ball 23, and Kedar Jadhav with a knock of 28 runs in 27 balls were the other top scorers for India in the game.

Chasing the total, Hong Kong was off to a great start as opener Nizakat Khan and Anshy Rath stitched a 174-run stand for the first wicket. While Nizakat hit 92 runs in 115 balls, Anshy added 73 runs in 97 balls. However, following the dismissal of Rath, Hong Kong kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, before getting restricted to 259/8 after 50 overs of play in the 2nd innings.

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Khaleel Ahmed picked up three wickets each, while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav accounted for two dismissals. Earlier in the first innings, Hong Kong bowler Kinchit Shah picked up the maximum of three wickets, Ehsan Khan managed two dismissals, while Ehsan Nawaz and Aizaz Khan took one wicket each. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the player of the match award for his stunning hundred.