Former India captain Virat Kohli was one of the biggest positives for Team India from their win over Hong Kong in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022. After hitting 35 runs in the match against Pakistan last Sunday, Kohli went on to score an impressive unbeaten knock of 59 runs in 44 balls on Thursday against Hong Kong. While the 33-year-old received applause from all corners of the cricket world, the Hong Kong squad also paid a tribute to the global cricket superstar after the match.

Despite losing the match by 40 runs, Hong Kong decided to gift Kohli a team shirt with a heart-touching message written over it. “Virat, thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you! There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong,” the message read. Kohli took to his official Instagram handle after the match and shared the picture of the Hong Kong shirt, thanking the team for their gesture.

'This gesture is truly humbling,' says Virat Kohli

“Thank you Hong Kong cricket, this gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet,” Kohli wrote in the Instagram story. It is pertinent to mention that Kohli took over a month-long break prior to the Asia Cup 2022 after he failed to score a significant amount of runs during India’s tour of England 2022. Although this was the second half-century for Kohli in the last five T20I games for India, he was considered to be out of form.

After showing glimpses of form in the match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli finally crossed the fifty-run mark against Hong Kong. Coming out to bat at no. 3 following the dismissal of India captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli took a few balls to settle down, before launching an onslaught on the opposition bowlers. He hammered a total of three sixes and a four during his knock, batting at a strike rate of 134.09.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav star for India in Asia Cup 2022 win over Hong Kong

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav added a total of 98 runs together during the 3rd wicket partnership and took India’s first innings total of 192/2. Suryakumar was another big highlight for the Men In Blue as he remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 26 balls. The 31-year-old’s innings consisted of a whopping total of six sixes and as many fours.

While KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma hit 36 and 21 runs respectively, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar took one wicket each for Hong Kong in the first innings. Going ahead in the second innings, Arshdeep Singh’s effort handed India their first breakthrough, before Ravindra Jadeja helped dismiss captain Nixakat Khan with a fiery direct throw for a runout. Jadeja went on to dismiss Babar Hayat to enter the wicket-taking list, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.