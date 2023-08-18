IND Vs IRE 1st T20 Dublin Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil Jasprit Bumrah's Comeback?

The Indian cricket team is all set to face Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series, to be played at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin. The series will mark the return of the star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will also lead the side on team India's Irish tour. Bumrah underwent back surgery in March this year after sustaining a back injury and was going through his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

4 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah had to miss the WTC 2023 Final and the IPL 2023 due to the back injury

Bumrah played his last international match against Australia in September 2022

The IND vs IRE 2023 T20I series is crucial for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are expected to make their debut in the first IND vs IRE T20I match

A major roadblock awaits Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the first IND vs IRE T20I match

(Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah while playing against IND vs AUS 2023 T20I series / Image: BCCI)

As the Indian cricket team skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be making his comeback on the cricket field after almost one year, a major hurdle awaits the right-handed Indian pacer ahead of the first IND vs IRE T20I match. Bumrah's comeback can face a climatic interruption, as there are very high chances of rain in Dublin, Ireland on August 18, 2023.

As per the recent weather forecast, there is a 67 percent chance of rain during 3:00 PM local time, which will be 07:30 PM IST, and hence a yellow alert has been issued for the same in Dublin.

Jasprit Bumrah's importance in Team India for Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been impressed with his performance since his debut in the year 2016 and now has become an integral part of the Indian squad. Bumrah's presence in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup is very important and his comeback will definitely boost the strength of Team India's pace attack.