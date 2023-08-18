IND Vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Vs Ireland Predicted XI, Pitch Report & More

On Friday, August 18, Ireland will face India in the first Twenty20 International of the India Tour of Ireland 2023 series at The Village, Malahide, in Dublin. The match will start at 7:30 PM, Team India will look to select the best performers as they prepare for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup soon. Check out the complete IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction

3 things you need to know

IND vs IRE will take place today

Jaasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian Team

Paul Sterling will lead the Ireland Team

Read: Netizens call Virat Kohli 'real king' as he invites fan to take a picture with him - WATCH

IND vs IRE: 1st T20I: Confirmed Playing 11

India: R Gaikwad, Y Jaiswal, T Varma, R Singh, W Sundar, S Samson(wk),S Dube, P Krishna, R Bishnoi, A Singh, J Bumrah (c)

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

IND vs IRE: 1st T20I: Pitch Report

The pitch at Malahide Cricket Club Ground is usually favorable to batting and should do so again here. It's possible that the pacers may get some support later in the game, and the spinners will have a strong showing in the middle overs.

IND vs IRE: 1st T20I: Weather Report

The weather at The Village in Dublin will be cloudy, and rain gods are likely to play spoilsport with almost a 100% chance of precipitation. Nevertheless, spectators and players can expect the match to take place despite the interruptions.

Also Read: 'He could go on to become India's Test captain': Robin Uthappa solves the puzzle for BCCI

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs IRE fantasy tips

Top-order hitters will be the best bets for the match given the characteristics of the surface. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad might end up being the game's key picks.

Ruturaj Gaikwad would be an excellent pick for the match's captain or vice-captain given the characteristics of the wicket. He will take the ideal batting position and bat in the top position to maximize your points.

In this game, Yashasvi Jaiswal will try to maintain the form she showed in the West Indies series. He might like how the ball feels on this wicket, which makes him seem like a solid pick for the match's captain or vice-captain.

IND vs IRE: 1st T20I: Who will win the match?

India will aim to extend its lead in the head-to-head; each side has played five T20 Internationals thus far. There have been a few close calls, but India has won all five of these matches despite Ireland's best efforts.