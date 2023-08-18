IND Vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Ireland T20I In India, UK & USA?

After a disappointing T20I series loss against Ireland, the Indian cricket team will take on Ireland in their next challenge. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side will play the first T20I of the three-match series against the Irish team on August 18, 2023, at the Malahide Cricket Grond in Dublin. The match will start from 07:30 PM onwards.

3 things you need to know

Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be returning to the cricket field after a gap of 11 months

Team India batsmen Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma are expected to make their debut in the first IND vs IRE T20I match

Team India defeated Ireland in the two-match T20I series by a scoreline of 2-0 in 2022

When and Where will India vs Ireland 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin and the game is slated to begin at 07:30 PM IST.

How can the fans in India watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match on the Sports 18 channel from 07:30 PM IST.

How can the fans in India stream India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

Cricket fans in India can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match on the Jio Cinema and Voot app from 07:30 PM IST.

How can the fans in UK watch and stream India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

UK cricket fans can watch and stream India vs Ireland 1st T20I match on the TNT Sports 1 channel and its online streaming platforms. The match is slated to begin at 03:00 PM BST.

How can the fans in USA watch and stream India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

Cricket fans in the USA can watch India vs Ireland 1st T20I match on the Willow HD channel and its streaming platforms. The match is slated to begin at 10:00 AM EST.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young