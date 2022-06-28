Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the verge of breaking a massive T20I record for India during the second T20I against Ireland on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar is just three wickets away from becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. If Bhuvneshwar picks three wickets against Ireland in the 2nd T20I, he will surpass Jasprit Bumrah as the country's second-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Bhuvneshwar has 65 T20I wickets in as many games for India, which he picked at an average of 24.01. Bumrah, on the other hand, has 67 wickets in 57 matches at an average of 19.89. Bumrah is not playing the T20I series against Ireland as he is currently in England for a one-off Test, starting July 1.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 75 wickets in 60 matches. Bhuvneshwar picked one wicket against Ireland in the first T20I on Sunday. Before that, Bhuvneshwar finished as the highest wicket-taker in the five-match series against South Africa, where he picked 6 wickets in 4 matches.

India is slated to play the second T20I of the two-match series against Ireland on Tuesday. India won the first match on Sunday by 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral encounter. India will look to win the second game to secure yet another T20I series. India has not lost a single T20I series since losing 2-1 to Sri Lanka in July last year.

The first match against Ireland saw India chase down 108 runs in 12 overs in a shortened contest that was affected by rain. Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya played some fantastic knocks with the bat to help India reach the target in just 9.2 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball, where he picked one wicket in three overs and gave away just 11 runs at an economy rate of 3.66.

Ireland vs India 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert.

India: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI