IND Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

The 21st and final game of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Indiska CC (IND) and Kista CC (KCC). The IND vs KCC live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 18 and will start at 11:30 PM IST. Here is our IND vs KCC Dream11 Team and IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the IND vs KCC Dream11 top picks.

IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction and match schedule

IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction

IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction - Indiska CC squad

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani.

IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction - Kista CC squad

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

IND vs KCC top picks and match schedule

Date - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time - 11:30 PM IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction: IND vs KCC Dream11 team

Here is the IND vs KCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – S Murali

All-rounders – M Farhan Anwar, G Singh, D Dey (VC)

Batsmen – Z Abbas, C Khatri (C), S Hiremath

Bowlers – A Zaidi, N Khan, S Sharma, K Patel

Kista CC start as favourites against Pakistanska Foreningen in the ECS T10 League on Thursday.

Please note that the above IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction, IND vs KCC Dream11 team and IND vs KCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs KCC Dream11 team and IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

