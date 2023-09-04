IND Vs NEP: Full Revised Playing Conditions For Asia Cup Match After Deduction In Overs

The ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal has once again been interrupted because of rain. The first innings already witnessed a couple of interruptions due to passing showers before rain in Pallekele started falling heavily and the second innings got halted. According to the latest reports coming in from the ground, the match could be reduced to 20 overs for India. A revised target will be revealed by match officials after things get finalised.

Here are possible revised playing conditions if overs get deducted

If five overs are deducted, India will need 220 runs in 45 overs

If 10 overs get deducted, India will need 207 runs in 40 overs

If 15 overs are deducted, India will require 192 runs in 35 overs

India will require to score 155 in 20 overs of 30 overs deducted

(Image: Hotstar)