IND Vs NEP Quarter-final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The Asian Games Clash?

The Indian men's cricket team is set to kick off their Asian Games 2023 journey as they face Nepal in the quarter-finals in Hangzhou, China, this coming Tuesday. The Nepal cricket team has also been showcasing impressive form in Hangzhou, having recently set a new record for the highest T20 cricket score during a group game against Mongolia.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time the Indian men's cricket team has gone to participate in the Asian Games

Earlier, the women's team also took part in their maiden Asian Games event and won the gold medal

The Indian men's team are scheduled to play directly in the quarterfinal stage on October 3

Where will the India vs. Nepal Asian Games clash take place?

The Asian Games 2022 quarter-final match between India and Nepal is scheduled to take place at Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China.

When will the India vs. Nepal Asian Games clash take place?

The Asian Games 2022 quarter-final match between India and Nepal is slated to start at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs. Nepal Asian Games clash in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2022 quarter-final match between India and Nepal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs. Nepal Asian Games clash in India?

The live broadcast of the Asian Games 2022 quarter-final match between India and Nepal will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels in India.

Asian Games 2022: India vs Nepal quarter-final - Full squads

India's squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

Nepal's squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (Captain), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav

Image: SAI/Olympics