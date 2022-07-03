IND Vs NOR T20: Will Rohit Sharma Lead India Against Northamptonshire In Warm-up Fixture?

After a convincing win over Derbyshire in the first warm-up match, Team India are all set to take on Northamptonshire for the second game on Sunday. The India vs Northamptonshire clash will commence live at 7 p.m. IST on July 3, from the Country Ground Northampton.

With full-time captain Rohit Sharma not being selected for the Test side that is currently facing England after he tested positive for COVID, there are speculations that he could feature in the second warm-up game. Hence, ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest between the two sides, here is a look at whether Rohit Sharma will lead the team and an update on the hitman's health.

Will Rohit Sharma lead India vs Northamptonshire?

According to reports, Team India's full-time skipper Rohit Sharma has tested negative for COVID and is now out of isolation. If the hitman is indeed fit to start, he could very well be included in the T20 squad that is set to face Northamptonshire, with an eye on the T20I and ODI series against England to be played later.

Captain Rohit Sharma has joined the Team India 🇮🇳 squad. pic.twitter.com/gS603ofbBs — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) July 3, 2022

The India vs England T20I series will feature three games. The first T20I will take place in Southampton on July 7 before the teams travel to Birmingham for the second match on July 9. Meanwhile, the third and final T20I of the series will take place on July 10 in Nottingham.

The three-match T20I series will then also be followed by three ODIs. The first match will take place at The Oval on July 12 before the teams travel to the iconic Lord's venue for the second ODI on July 14. Meanwhile, the third and final ODI will take place on July 17 in Manchester.

IND vs NOR warm-up squads

Team India: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tripathi, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb(c), Saif Zaib, Nathan Buck, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Gus Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Alex Russell, James Sales, Charlie Thurston, Ricardo Vasconcelos