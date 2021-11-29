Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Ishant Sharma Claims Unwanted Test Record Against New Zealand On Day 5

Ishant Sharma has now bowled 300 no-ball in his Test career after overstepping line while bowling a short ball to William Somerville on Day 5 of the 1st Test.

Ishant Sharma no ball record

Day 5 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test is currently underway in Kanpur and it is New Zealand that is currently having the upper hand having not lost a single wicket in the morning session. Earlier on Sunday, R Ashwin had picked up the first wicket of New Zealand's 2nd innings when he trapped Will Young in front of the wicket before the end of the day play. While Team India bowlers are struggling to get a breakthrough, Ishant Sharma registered an unwanted record to his name during the morning session.

India vs New Zealand: Ishant Sharma claims unwanted Test record

Ishant Sharma on Day 5 claimed an unwanted Test record of bowling most number of no balls. The pacer while bowling tonight watchman William Somerville, bowled a shortish delivery, which the batsman stands tall and defended. However, in the process of bowling a short ball, Ishant Sharma overstepped the line. With that no ball, the pacer has now bowled 300 no-ball in his career.

Ishant Sharma Test Career stats

Ishant Sharma has so far represented India in 104 Test matches picking up 311 wickets in the process. He has eleven 5 wicket haul and one 10 wicket haul in his career so far.  The lanky bowler is no mug with the bat either scoring 785 runs with 57 runs being his highest score.

India vs New Zealand Day 5 update so far

Despite losing Will Young on Day 4, overnight batsmen Tom Latham and William Somerville have held the fort for New Zeland on Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st test. Indian bowlers despite managing to create chances failed to get the breakthrough as both the overnight batsmen have managed to build a strong partnership so in the first session of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test.

