IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer's Impressive Debut Hailed By Indian Cricket Community

Shreyas Iyer impressed everyone with his knock on his Test debut. The middle-order batter ended the day unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries (7*4s and 2*6s) as India finished the day at 258/4. The player earned applauds from several members of the Indian cricket community.

India had lost three wickets for 106 runs when Shreyas Iyer came out to bat and put on a 39-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane before the skipper departed. He then along with Jadeja put up a 113 run partnership for the fifth wicket to help India get to a good spot. Taking to social media app Koo, both Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund praised the batters knock on his Test debut and for helping India recover and put up a good score at the end of the day.

'He is someone like Rohit Sharma': VVS Laxman compares Shreyas Iyer to Rohit

VVS Laxman, too, praised Iyer for his knock and pointed out that the player hadn't been involved in a first-class game for almost two years, and yet he blended in really well and handled the pressure like a pro.

"A lot of credit should be given to Shreyas Iyer for the simple fact that the last first-class game he played was almost two years back. The toughest challenge for any youngster is to shift the mindset from white-ball to red-ball cricket. He didn't compromise on any aspect, he went out to play just like he plays for Mumbai or India. The way he handled pressure shows his character. He has done that for Delhi Capitals, for India in white-ball cricket. It's great news for India that a youngster seized the opportunity on his debut. He was not hesitant to play the big shots, his natural game." VVS Laxman said on Star Sports.

VVS Laxman also compared the player to Rohit Sharma and said that there were similarities in how the two played the spinners. "The way he played against the spinners, he is someone like Rohit Sharma who likes to take the aerial route. There is no harm in doing that even in red-ball cricket, you have to back yourself, you have to back your strength and be careful," he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma too congratulated Iyer on his debut knock while his domestic teammate and now a regular to the Indian side, Suryakumar Yadav also praised the player for his debut knock.

Good start to the test career @ShreyasIyer15 👊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 25, 2021

What a knock! What a start to your Test career! So happy and proud, bro @ShreyasIyer15 👏🏼🥳 pic.twitter.com/W68w0A1Coh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 25, 2021

