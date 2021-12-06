IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel Hands Over His Test Jersey And 10-fer Ball For MCA Museum

Although Team India convincingly won the IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Blackcaps spinner Ajaz Patel still managed to write his name in the history books by becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. The other players to achieve this stunning feat are Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Despite Patel's heroics, the Kiwis suffered a disappointing 372-run loss in the Wankhede Test on Monday.

As a result of the New Zealand spinner's staggering achievement, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) felicitated the 33-year old by gifting him a score sheet and a memento to mark the special occasion. He then also donated his 10-fer ball and Test jersey for the proposed MCA museum.

Mumbai Cricket Association felicitate Ajaz Patel

Mumbai Cricket Association President Vijay Patel on Monday felicitated Ajaz Patel with the India vs New Zealand score sheet and a memento. Following the congratulations, Patel then handed over the ball and T-shirt for the museum.

India vs New Zealand Test Match 3rd - 7th December 2021 pic.twitter.com/iEks1MIMsf — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) December 6, 2021

Ajaz Patel reflects on stunning impressive

After dismissing all 10 Indian batters, Ajaz Patel told reporters during a virtual press conference on Saturday, "After I came off the field things took place very quickly. These kinds of things don't really sink in too late. Obviously, it's a special moment. I am not gonna lie about it. It is special for me. I met my family, my mom and dad, wife. It's neither easy being a cricketer, spending a lot of time away from home. Coming back home to Mumbai, to Wankhede and producing something like this is quite special. I am grateful to God that he blessed me with such an occasion."

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India seals series with impressive 372 runs win

The Virat Kohli-led side clinched the two-match series with a dominant win by 372 runs in second India vs New Zealand Test match. Mayank Agarwal was adjudged the player of the match for his impressive 150 runs knock in the first innings. Consequently of the victory, India are once again the top-ranked side in the ICC Test rankings.