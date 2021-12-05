IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Axar Patel Reveals Why India Opted To Bat Again In 3rd Innings

India star allrounder Axar Patel has revealed why the Men In Blue opted to bat again in the third innings of the India vs New Zealand, second -Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Day 3 of the ongoing Test series ended with the Kiwis requiring 400 runs to win in the fourth innings, having lost five wickets so far. New Zealand added 140 runs on the board after a disappointing collapse in the first innings, which saw the entire batting line-up wind up on the score of 62 runs on board with a first innings trail of 263 runs from India. Going ahead, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on in the third innings which left many cricket enthusiasts wondering about the reason to do so.

Meanwhile, after the day’s play on Sunday, Axar Patel was quizzed about India’s decision to bat in the third innings. Replying to the questions during the virtual press conference, Axar revealed that the team wanted to explore their batting line-up by batting as they would do in the fourth innings of a match. As per the video of the media interaction uploaded by BCCI on their website, replying to a question about India delaying the declaration, the all-rounder said, “It's a five-day match, and we are still on the third day. Our aim was to bat since we had a lot of time remaining in the match. Such situations don't arise often". He went on to add that the team was playing against the spinner as if they are doing it in the fourth innings of a match.

New Zealand need 400 runs to win

The third day ended with the Kiwis at the score of 140/5 while chasing the fourth innings target of 540 runs on the board. The eventful day included Mayank Agarwal scoring 62 runs after his century in the first innings, alongside Axar Patel’s quick-fire effort of 41 runs off 26 balls. Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel returned with a total of 14 wickets from the match, while Daryl Mitchell scored 60 runs off 92 balls in the fourth innings chase for New Zealand. With two days remaining in the match, India would look to clinch the five they need for the match and series victory, while the Kiwi lower batting order would look to hustle out in the middle.

(Image: Twitter-@BCCI/AP)