IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Joins Sunil Gavaskar To Enter Elite Batting List

India has been in stellar form against New Zealand in the second Test as they move closer and closer to achieving a win over the Kiwis at Wankhede. However, the performance that caught the eye has to be of Mayank Agarwal who scored 150 runs in 311 balls in the first innings followed by 62 runs off 108 balls in the second. These performances come on the back of heavy pressure for keeping his spot after a not so assured performance in the first Test but with Ajinkya Rahane's injury there was still a chance for the opener to try and cement his spot and he certainly did that and more. And with his sensational performances, he joined Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in an elite category in cricket.

With his half-century in the second innings, Mayank Agarwal became only the fourth opening batsman to score two 50 plus scores in the same match at the Wankhede Stadium. The other four players to do so were Chetan Chauhan, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kris Srikkanth as they all hit two 50 plus scores in the same match. Chetan Chauhan did so in 1978 when he scored 52 followed by 84 against the West Indies, Sunil Gavaskar also did so against the West Indies in 1978 when he scored 205 in the first innings and then 73 in the second, and Kris Srikkanth did so in 1987 again versus the West Indies when he scored 71 in the first innings and 65 in the second.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal reveals advice he got from Gavaskar

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has revealed the advice he got from Sunil Gavaskar before the second Test against New Zealand. On Friday, Agarwal hit a fantastic century, and after the game, the 30-year-old Bengaluru batter revealed how Gavaskar's guidance helped him reach the century mark against the Kiwis. In an interview after he had reached his century and play was called to an end on Day 1, Agarwal said that Gavaskar advised him to keep the bat low, adding, "Of course, I couldn't make that adjustment in this short span, but I looked at his posture and picked up that I need to be more side-on."

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/ANI