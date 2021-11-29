IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: MCA To Limit Spectators’ Entry To Wankhede At 25% Of Total Capacity

The first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw after the Black Caps managed to hold on to a sole wicket for the last few overs in Kanpur. The next Test match is scheduled to be played between December 2 and December 7 at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the second India vs New Zealand Test, a notice was sent out by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to inform all of its affiliated clubs that spectators' entry will be limited to 25% of the stadium's total capacity.

This notice comes in view of COVID-19 regulations and protocols placed by the Maharastra State government. The protocol to enter the stadium also dictates that the spectators must be fully vaccinated. The spectators also must be wearing a mask at all times during the match and must maintain social distancing whenever possible. The statement on the MCA's official website read "As per the State Government directives regarding the COVID-19 Protocol, only 25% spectators of the total capacity of the Stadium will be allowed to view the above match from the Stadium."

IND vs NZ First Test Match Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat, their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61 off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps managed to hold on despite only having one wicket left and earned a draw in Kanpur to remain undefeated in their last 10 Test matches.

