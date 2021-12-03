IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Michael Vaughan Gives His Verdict On Virat Kohli's Debatable Dismissal

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has opined on Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s dismissal on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Kohli was adjourned lbw out by the on-field empire after he managed to fit the ball delivered by Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel perfectly between his pads and the bat. Kohli immediately went for the DRS appeal and seemed confident about knicking the ball before it hit the pads but returned to the pavilion after the third umpire didn’t find enough conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire’s decision.

Meanwhile, the former England skipper gave his verdict on Kohli’s debatable dismissal by saying that Kohli was not out. The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium watching the match also seemed upset by the umpiring standards of the match, as they booed the umpires while they made their way out to the middle as the play resumed after Tea. At the same time, former Indian cricketers like Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman, who were present at the commentary box of the official broadcaster of the match, Star Sports, also opined on the matter by saying Kohli was not out.

India finish Day 1 on 221/4 after Virat Kohli's dismissal

India was reduced to 80/3 after 31 overs of the match as they lost all three wickets successively without adding a single run to their score. While opener Shubman Gill walked back to the pavilion on the individual score of 44, Cheteswar Pujara and skipper Kohli returned on ducks before Shreyas Iyer and opener Mayank Agarwal added 80 runs off 106 balls for the fourth wicket partnership. While Iyer walked back after adding 16 runs to India’s score, Agarwal went on to score his fourth Test century playing in his 16th Test match for India. India finished Day 1 on 221/4 with Agarwal and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha out at the middle batting together on an unbeaten partnership of 61 runs off 134 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli’s dismissal made the most no. of headlines in the match as cricket fans criticized the match officials for the display of poor umpiring.

