IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Reveals 'dream Ball' Secret On Dismissing Ross Taylor

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj on Saturday stated that the delivery he bowled to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor was a "dream ball" for any bowler. Siraj bowled exceptionally well for India on Day 2 of the second Test match against the Kiwis. The Hyderabad bowler provided the first breakthrough as he dismissed Will Young in the fourth over. Siraj went on to dismiss Tom Latham and Ross Taylor to put India in a commanding position. When asked about his delivery to Taylor, Siraj said it was a dream ball for any bowler because of its perfect execution.

"The strategy was for us to set the field for an inswing delivery, designed to strike the pads, but as I was getting into my rhythm, I decided to bowl an outswing. It was a dream delivery," Siraj said in his post-match conversation with Axar Patel.

While talking about his delivery to Latham, Siraj remarked that no one was bowling bouncers to Latham in the previous match, so he spoke to his skipper Virat Kohli about it, and the two agreed to send a couple of bouncers to Latham. After bowling his first bouncer of the over, Siraj said Latham didn't expect the second delivery to be a bouncer as well. "So, when I bowled the second bouncer to Latham, the strategy worked and he got dismissed," Siraj explained.

Indis vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Coming back to the match, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently leading after dismissing New Zealand for their lowest-ever Test total in India. With the help of Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Jayant Yadav, India bowled the Kiwis out for just 62 runs. India had earlier amassed a total of 325 runs. Despite the hammering, Kohli decided not to force a follow-on and instead chose to bat in the third innings. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting for India and put together an unbroken 69-run partnership before the end of play on Day 2. India presently has a 332-run lead over the Kiwis.

After a tie in the first game of the two-match series in Kanpur, Kohli and his team would be eager to win the second Test in order to register their first series win in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship.

Image: bcci.tv