IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: R Ashwin Close To Breaking Hadlee's Record As India Eye Series Win

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in great form in the ongoing India vs New Zealand two-match Test series, picking up a total of 6 wickets in the 1st Test. The off-spinner also surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, reaching the mark in his 80th match.

With India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Mumbai starting on December 3, Ravichandran Ashwin will have another Test record in his sight, which is of legendary New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin could break Richard Hadlee record

Ravichandran Ashwin, over the years, has only gone on to improve his game and has been brilliant for Team India in home conditions. Having recently overtaken Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin is now eyeing Richard Hadlee's record of being the highest wicket-taker in Tests between India and New Zealand.

Richard Hadlee picked up 65 wickets against India in 14 Tests, while Ravichandran Ashwin is second in the list with 58 scalps. If Ravichandran Ashwin picks up 8 wickets in the Mumbai Test, he will surpass the Black Caps legend.

Ravichandran Ashwin now stands behind Anil Kumble & Kapil Dev

Ashwin started the Test match at Green Park on November 24 five wickets behind Harbhajan Singh and surpassed him by dismissing Kiwi vice-captain Tom Latham in the fourth innings of the match. Having surpassed Harbhajan Singh's bowling record in the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Ashwin now stands behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev as the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches.

Kumble stands fourth in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test matches with a grand total of 619 wickets to his name, while Kapil Dev dismissed a total of 434 batters in Test cricket during his wonderful career as a player.

Ravichandran Ashwin career stats

Ashwin has represented India in 80 Tests. He has taken 419 scalps at an incredible average of 24.48 in the format. The off-spinner has the second-most 10-wicket hauls (7) by an Indian bowler. He is only behind Kumble, who recorded 35 hauls of 10 wickets. Ashwin is the second player in world cricket to have recorded 400 wickets and five or more centuries (Tests) after Kapil Dev (8 centuries and 434 wickets).