IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Update: Toss At 11.30 AM, 78 Overs To Be Played For The Day

The second India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai is set to witness a delay. One of the most talked-about topics apart from the return of India's regular captain Virat Kohli is the weather of the coastal Indian city, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past couple of days.

According to the regional meteorological department, Mumbai is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday. There is around 40-50% chance of rainfall from 7 a.m. The weather is expected to improve as the day progresses but the chances of rain coming down will still loom over the Wankhede Stadium. The toss has been delayed and the previous update by BCCI said that there would be a pitch inspection at around 10.30 a.m.

However, the latest update by BCCI says that the toss will be at 11.30 a.m with the first session starting at 12 p.m. Around 78 overs will be played on the day and early lunch has been taken by the players.

Talking about the pitch conditions at the pre-match press conference, skipper Virat Kohli told reporters that he is expecting it to provide value for all kinds of bowlers. The Indian batter said that he is expecting the Wankhede wicket to have a "good bounce" throughout the match. The first Test match between the two sides saw the ball keeping drastically low and restricting batters' ability to score runs freely.

The team combination is going to be one of the major talking points for the Indian squad ahead of the second Test match as one player will have to make way for Kohli's return. Shreyas Iyer, who made his Test debut in the first match, is likely to retain his spot courtesy of his brilliant performance with the bat.

While batting in the first Test against the Kiwis, Iyer became the first Indian batter to score a century and a half-century on Test debut. It could be either of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal who could be dropped for the second Test.

The first Test match between the two sides ended in a draw as India failed to pick all 10 wickets on the last day in Kanpur. With regular captain Virat Kohli all set to return to action, India would be eager to play the second Test in Mumbai and register its first series win in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship.

