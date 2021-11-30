IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Where And When To Buy Tickets For Mumbai Test? Details Inside

Following the conclusion of the India vs New Zealand first Test match in a draw, Indian cricket fans are eager for the series decider during the ongoing second cycle of the ICC World Test CHampionships. India is all set to face New Zealand in the second Test match of the Test series starting on December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The legendary stadium, having a seating capacity of 30,000 is set to have the fans back into the stadium as the Maharashtra Government has allowed only 26% crowd to attend the match physically due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Maharashtra Cricket Board (MCB) is still hopeful that the 50% crowds will be permitted for the match.

Meanwhile, the interested cricket enthusiasts wondering where to buy the tickets for the Wankhede Test can go on the website or mobile app of Bookmyshow. Fans can also buy the tickets by going to the website or app of Paytm. The tickets for the Wankhede Test go live at 4 pm on Tuesday and are expected to sell out quickly. The tickets are expected to be priced between INR 600 to INR 2400, depending on which stand fans chose.

Your questions have finally been answered. The tickets for the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand, go live at 4pm today. So alarm laga lo and get ready because tickets will run out quick. Chalo, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai mein milte hai!#INDvsNZ #2ndTest pic.twitter.com/4SK8Y1TgJL — Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) November 30, 2021

Virat Kohli to return during Wankhede Test

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test is set to be an exciting clash as the match will see the return of Indian skipper Virat Kohli into the Indian squad. Ajinkya Rahane led India in the absence of Kohli and found the team one wicket short of a victory in the match. The first Test ended on Day 5 with New Zealand at the score of 165/9, while chasing the target of 284 runs set by India in the third innings. India started the final day needing nine wickets for a win as the Kiwi ended day 4 on 3/1. After finding no wickets in the first session of the day, India reduced the Kiwi to 165/9 at the end of the day from 79/1 at the beginning of the second session. With India having to settle for a draw in the first match, the Kohli-led team will be craving for a victory at the Wankhede Stadium, before they travel to South Africa, later in the month.

