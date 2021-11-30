Last Updated:

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Where And When To Buy Tickets For Mumbai Test? Details Inside

Know where and when interested fans can buy the tickets for upcoming India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP)


Following the conclusion of the India vs New Zealand first Test match in a draw, Indian cricket fans are eager for the series decider during the ongoing second cycle of the ICC World Test CHampionships. India is all set to face New Zealand in the second Test match of the Test series starting on December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The legendary stadium, having a seating capacity of 30,000 is set to have the fans back into the stadium as the Maharashtra Government has allowed only 26% crowd to attend the match physically due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Maharashtra Cricket Board (MCB) is still hopeful that the 50% crowds will be permitted for the match.

Meanwhile, the interested cricket enthusiasts wondering where to buy the tickets for the Wankhede Test can go on the website or mobile app of Bookmyshow. Fans can also buy the tickets by going to the website or app of Paytm. The tickets for the Wankhede Test go live at 4 pm on Tuesday and are expected to sell out quickly. The tickets are expected to be priced between INR 600 to INR 2400, depending on which stand fans chose. 

Virat Kohli to return during Wankhede Test

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test is set to be an exciting clash as the match will see the return of Indian skipper Virat Kohli into the Indian squad. Ajinkya Rahane led India in the absence of Kohli and found the team one wicket short of a victory in the match. The first Test ended on Day 5 with New Zealand at the score of 165/9, while chasing the target of 284 runs set by India in the third innings. India started the final day needing nine wickets for a win as the Kiwi ended day 4 on 3/1. After finding no wickets in the first session of the day, India reduced the Kiwi to 165/9 at the end of the day from 79/1 at the beginning of the second session. With India having to settle for a draw in the first match, the Kohli-led team will be craving for a victory at the Wankhede Stadium, before they travel to South Africa, later in the month.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP)

READ | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Why did India declare late on Day 4 of Kanpur Test?
READ | IND vs NZ 1st Test: Ishant Sharma claims unwanted Test record against New Zealand on Day 5
READ | IND vs NZ: New Zealand's last-wicket pair deny Team India victory in first Test
READ | IND vs NZ: Shane Warne points out India's tactic on Day 5 that let New Zealand 'hang on'
READ | India vs New Zealand: What went wrong for Ajinkya Rahane-led India in 1st Test match?
Tags: India, New Zealand, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com