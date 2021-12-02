IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Will KS Bharat Make India Debut? Players Who He May Replace

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test was a nail-biting affair with India almost pulling off a victory on the final before being denied by a good batting performance from Rachin Ravindran and Ajaz Patel. The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will begin on Friday, December 3 and coach Rahul Dravid has a major selection headache with regular skipper Virat Kohli set to make a comeback into the team. Apart from accomodating Virat Kohli into the lineup, Team India management will also look into wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat selection after his fine performance behind the stumps during the 1st Test.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Who will KS Bharat replace in playing 11?

With the rain threat looming large on an opening day, both teams are likely to get to play four days of the Test match. Talking about Team India's lineup for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test both Kohi and Dravid have many factors to take into consideration before making the changes. While Virat Kohli is likely to be a straight swap for Mayank Agarwal, the question is who will KS Bharat replace in the lineup and if selected which number is he likely to bat.

Currently, three players who are likely to be replaced with KS Bharat in Playing 11 are Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Wriddhiman Saha. Both Pujara and Rahane have been struggling for form and the lack of runs is certainly hurting the team with tour of South Africa coming up. Rahane despite 12 successive failures in 2021, is unlikely to be dropped with the match being played on his home turf.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been bothered time and again by bowlers during home and away series. While he looked to have almost regained his touch during England series. The two innings in the First Test gave indication about him still struggling to get runs. However, the Saurashtra batsman will be a key component in India's batting lineup against Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in South Africa.

Will Wriddhiman Saha play India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

With Pujara and Rahane likely to get the rope again the only players whose place in the playing 11 could be jeopardised is Wriddhiman Saha. With Iyer likely to retain his place after scoring a century and a half-century in the first Test, Saha's fitness came into question due to neck stiffness he suffered in India vs New Zealand 1st Test which is why bringing in KS Bharat could save the team management. If KS Bharat is brought is the lineup he is likely to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.